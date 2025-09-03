India challenges high US tariffs on some copper imports at WTO

India has challenged US tariffs on some copper products at the World Trade Organization, calling the high levies trade restrictions that impact the South Asian country’s exporters. An employee works on the production line for copper flat wire at the Wellascent factory in Ganzhou, China.(Reuters)

The administration of President Donald Trump had imposed 50% tariffs on worldwide imports of semi-finished copper products such as pipes, wires, rods, sheets and tubes from Aug. 1 over national security concerns.

On Tuesday, New Delhi told the WTO that the US tariffs were “safeguard measures” and not notified by Washington as per the rules of the Geneva-based trade body, according to a notification. As an affected member nation with significant exports to the US, India has sought “consultation” on the tariffs “to exchange views on the measure and to meet the objectives set out” in WTO rules, the notification said.

The levies on copper products are separate from the 50% tariffs imposed by Trump on Indian exports to the US, aimed at penalising New Delhi for its trade barriers and its purchases of Russian oil. They are not additive.

“India looks forward to receiving a prompt reply to this request from the United States and to setting a mutually convenient date and venue for the above-mentioned consultations,” the notification said, adding the nation reserves all its rights under the WTO.

According to WTO rules, if no agreement is reached within 30 days of the start of the consultations, India can levy reciprocal duties on the US.