India clocks GDP growth rate of 7.8% in Q3 FY26 under new series

India has raised its growth estimate for the ongoing fiscal after unveiling a new framework for calculating gross domestic product, highlighting the resilience of the world’s most populous nation to global trade disruptions. A textile factory in Bhiwandi near Mumbai. India's GDP data shows that the country continues to be the fastest growing major economy in the world. (AFP)

India's GDP growth rate stood at 7.8% in October-December 2025, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Friday (27 February 2026). That compares with 6.2% in the year-ago period and 8.2% in the previous quarter. The GDP data released today is according to the new GDP series which shifts the base year to 2022-23 from 2011-12.

The government now sees India's GDP growth rate at 7.6% in FY26, as against the first advance estimate of 7.4% in January under the previous series. That matches the expectations of 14 economists tracked by Bloomberg.