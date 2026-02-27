India clocks GDP growth rate of 7.8% in Q3 FY26 under new series
Govt pegs India's GDP growth rate at 7.6% in FY26, as against the first advance GDP estimate of 7.4% in January 2026.
India has raised its growth estimate for the ongoing fiscal after unveiling a new framework for calculating gross domestic product, highlighting the resilience of the world’s most populous nation to global trade disruptions.
India's GDP growth rate stood at 7.8% in October-December 2025, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Friday (27 February 2026). That compares with 6.2% in the year-ago period and 8.2% in the previous quarter. The GDP data released today is according to the new GDP series which shifts the base year to 2022-23 from 2011-12.
The government now sees India's GDP growth rate at 7.6% in FY26, as against the first advance estimate of 7.4% in January under the previous series. That matches the expectations of 14 economists tracked by Bloomberg.
India GDP Data: Key Highlights
- India's fiscal deficit at ₹9.81 lakh crore in the fiscal through January 2026.
- India's total expenditure at ₹36.9 lakh crore in 9M FY26.
- India's total receipts at ₹27.1 lakh crore in 9M FY26.
India new GDP series
The new GDP series, which shifts the base year to 2022-23 from 2011-12, adjusts the weights assigned to sectors to reflect how the economy has evolved over the past decade. A similar revision in 2015 boosted India’s GDP by about $120 billion and lifted the estimated GDP growth rate for 2013-14 to 6.9% from 4.7%.
The revamped series has “improved sectoral representation” and offers a “more comprehensive capture of economic activity,” said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.
The GDP overhaul is part of a broader effort to update India’s economic data. Earlier this month, the government revised its inflation series to better capture shifting spending patterns in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
Economists are looking to the new calculation methodology for indications of when India might surpass Japan as the world’s fourth-largest economy. Japan’s economy is about $4.4 trillion, and India has yet to overtake it largely because of the rupee’s sharp depreciation against the dollar last year.
