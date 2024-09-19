Menu Explore
India has already made Diwali plans? Top 10 destinations are....

ByHT News Desk
Sep 19, 2024 08:34 PM IST

The top destinations for this year's Diwali travel included New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Port Blair, Kochi, and Patna

Flight bookings surged 85% around this year's Diwali compared to last year, according to a Business Standard report which cited data released by World on Holiday, the travel insights centre of RateGain Travel Technologies, which shows a major recovery in domestic aviation.

Airfares, a week prior to last year's Diwali, Chhatt Puja and Govardhan Puja almost doubled on certain routes.(Representational Image/Unsplash)
Airfares, a week prior to last year's Diwali, Chhatt Puja and Govardhan Puja almost doubled on certain routes.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

The top destinations for this year's Diwali travel included New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Port Blair, Kochi, and Patna, according to the report.

Guwahati saw the biggest jump in bookings with a 386% increase, Jaipur saw a 306% rise, and Patna saw a 271% rise, with other cities like Chennai, Amritsar, and Lucknow also experiencing significant increase in travel.

Travelers are booking flights well in advance for Diwali, with an average booking window of 27 days, according to the report which added that a key factor to this is a desire to reunite with family.

This came after MakeMyTrip sent a flyer in August, encouraging customers to book flights early since prices could rise closer to Diwali, with Cleartrip also saying prices already rose 15%.

Airfares, a week prior to last year's Diwali, Chhatt Puja and Govardhan Puja almost doubled on certain routes.

