India needs technical regulations to ensure toys meet global standards: PHDCCI

There is a need to ensure manufacturing of quality toys that meet global standards and attract large-scale investments in infrastructure and research & development (R&D) to promote the growth of the industry, PHDCCI said on Friday.

India should come out with more quality control orders and technical regulations for different products to check inferior and low-quality imports from China, industry chamber PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal said in a statement.

"There is a need for large-scale investments in infrastructure, increased investments in innovation and research and development (R&D), and massive skill development, among others, to ensure long-term competitiveness of the toy industry and enhance the image of brand India globally," he said.

He added that focus should be put upon building a value chain ecosystem of toys in the country instead of importing components and doing assembling activities.

This will increase India's economies of scale, reduce cost, ensure quality and dependability, increase traceability and help in maintaining speed of delivery, he said.

"Consumers have to re-orient their habitual behaviour of buying low-quality and cheap imported toys towards safe and quality domestically produced toys," Aggarwal said.

