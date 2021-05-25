India recorded highest ever FDI inflow of over $81 billion in FY21

India received $81.72 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in FY21, the highest ever and 10% more than what was received in the year before, with Singapore, US and Mauritius being the top investors, said an official statement.

The boost in FDI inflow in FY21 comes in the backdrop of a series of policy steps taken to improve ease of doing business and to attract investments into domestic manufacturing capacity and an ambitious infrastructure project pipeline.

In the year before, India had attracted $74.39 billion in FDI, said the statement from the commerce and industry ministry. Among major investing countries, Singapore accounted 29% of the FDI inflow in FY21, followed by the US which accounted for 23%, and Mauritius which accounted for 9%.

Among industries, computer software and hardware topped the investment chart in FY21 accounting for 44% share of the inflow. It is followed by infrastructure activities which accounted for 13% and services that accounted for 8% respectively, the statement said.

Commerce ministry said Gujarat topped the list of states in attracting FDI cornering 37% of the total inflows in FY21, followed by Maharashtra which cornered 27% and Karnataka 13%. Gujarat cornered most of the inflow into computer software and hardware, representing 78% of the total inflows under this classification. Karnataka and Delhi remained far behind Gujarat in attracting FDI within this sector with 9% and 5% share respectively.