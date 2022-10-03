Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold: Report

India slashes base import price of palm oil, gold: Report

business
Published on Oct 03, 2022 07:27 AM IST

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.(file)
Reuters |

India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, crude soya oil and gold, the government said in a statement late on Friday, as prices corrected in the world market.

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold.

Commodity New price in $Old price in $
Crude palm oil937996
RBD palm oil9821019
RBD palmolein9981035
Crude soya oil12571362
Gold533549
Silver608635

Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oil prices gold price silver rate today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP