India to host Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit from Dec 12

NEW DELHI: India will host the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit from December 12 to December 14. The GPAI is a forum of 28 nations and the European Union that is working together to understand the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence, or AI, and to promote its responsible evolution.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken on June 23, 2023. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“India’s approach has been to enable a universal understanding and a conducive environment, steering the use of AI towards the betterment of humanity. In this regard, forums such as the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), of which India is a co-founder, are crucial. The GPAI brings along 28 Member countries and the EU as its members to guide the responsible development and use of AI,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on LinkedIn.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

India became the Chair of the GPAI in November 2022 after France. China is not a member of the GPAI.

“As the Lead Chair of the GPAI, India reaffirms its commitment to harnessing technology, particularly AI, for the welfare of people, ensuring that nations of the Global South are not the last to reap its benefits. India is dedicated to clearing the path for a regulatory framework that ensures Safe and Trusted AI, bringing all nations together for widespread and enduring implementation,” PM Modi said in the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the summit next week, scores of experts on AI, including from companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft and Google, are scheduled to speak. The summit will also include an AI Expo in which 150 start-ups are participating.