India to now be ready for the Generative AI Revolution, The Government of Gujarat and Eros Investment Group Launch India's First AI Park and AI University

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10: Eros Investments a leading Global Media, Entertainment & Technology portfolio of ventures today announced the launch of Immerso AI Park in partnership with the Government of Gujarat and in line with the vision of The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel for Gandhinagar and GIFT city to become the epicenter of finance and technology business not only for India but for the world. This AI Park will become the foundation and the backbone of deep technology research, development and innovation.

The strategy of the Immerso AI Park will be built on the foundation of Ethical AI with the largest archive of licensed training data and tokens from the Eros Investment Group and other partners in the world to promote the use of intellectual property in the development of Generative AI models. These foundation models will be built across industry verticals, to be used by academia, startup ecosystem and large scale enterprise technology companies to further the Digital India charter. The Immerso AI Park will feature:

1. Immerso AI University: that will provide a full-fledged curriculum for Generative AI and Deep Technology, along with diploma courses for existing professionals to upscale their learnings. This will also become the foundation of research and development for innovation in Deep Technology and Generative AI.

2. Immerso AI Data Center: This data center, along with strategic partners, will become the best-in-class cloud architecture and infrastructure for companies to be able to run high fidelity technology across generative AI, gaming, IOT and extended reality.

3. The Immerso AI Park will also create a specific zone and opportunity for international deep technology and generative AI startups to incubate for purposes of research and training and provide significant opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Sharing his thoughts at launch, Ali Hussein, Chief Executive Officer of Immerso AI noted, "India is ready for the next surge of digital revolution, the right infrastructure and academia will be instrumental to support this growth, we cherish the vision of Digital India and are excited to partner with the Government of Gujarat to drive scale & innovation and support enterprise and skill development in the state." Principal Secretary, IAS - Department of Science & Technology, Government of Gujarat, Mona Khandar shared, "Deep Technology and Generative AI will be the foundation of industry going forward and the Department of Science and Technology in Gujarat is going to pave the path for this growth not only for Indian enterprises but for global technology companies. Our strategic partnership with Eros Investment is the foundation of this architecture to develop this ecosystem." The Government of Gujarat, through its vision of GIFT City is preparing India for the Global Digital revolution and the Eros Investment Group is completely aligned with this vision to ensure that India now prepares world class companies for the future of deep technology by providing them the right infrastructure, access to talent the best platform for collaboration and scale.

