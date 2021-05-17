Home / Business / Indian firms to import jabs to inoculate staff
business

Indian firms to import jabs to inoculate staff

Reliance Industries is also exploring tie-ups with global manufacturers to procure vaccines directly for its employees, an RIL official said on condition of anonymity.
Livemint | By Kalpana Pathak, Leroy Leo, Mumbai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 02:56 AM IST
Image courtesy: AP

India’s biggest conglomerates, including the Tata group and Reliance Industries Ltd, are exploring options to import vaccines directly from manufacturers to inoculate their workforce and ensure business continuity following two waves of the deadly pandemic and with vaccine shortages in India expected to persist in the near future.

The Tata group, which has more than 700,000 employees, is likely to float a global tender to procure vaccines, said two people directly aware of the matter. “Group companies are in talks with various service providers in the vaccine importing chain. This would involve obtaining a licence and setting up back-end infrastructure for storing vaccines, etc. The company is doing the groundwork, and once all is in place, it may formally decide to import vaccines,” a senior Tata group official said, requesting anonymity.

Reliance Industries is also exploring tie-ups with global manufacturers to procure vaccines directly for its employees, an RIL official said on condition of anonymity. Neither the Tata group nor RIL responded to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Larsen and Toubro Ltd said in an emailed response: “We are evaluating all available options to boost our vaccination drive. The company is in constant dialogue with both vaccine manufacturers,” the spokesperson said.

Around 70% of L&T employees in the age group of 45 years and above have taken their first vaccine dose while 20% have taken their second dose.

India’s biggest conglomerates, including the Tata group and Reliance Industries Ltd, are exploring options to import vaccines directly from manufacturers to inoculate their workforce and ensure business continuity following two waves of the deadly pandemic and with vaccine shortages in India expected to persist in the near future.

The Tata group, which has more than 700,000 employees, is likely to float a global tender to procure vaccines, said two people directly aware of the matter. “Group companies are in talks with various service providers in the vaccine importing chain. This would involve obtaining a licence and setting up back-end infrastructure for storing vaccines, etc. The company is doing the groundwork, and once all is in place, it may formally decide to import vaccines,” a senior Tata group official said, requesting anonymity.

Reliance Industries is also exploring tie-ups with global manufacturers to procure vaccines directly for its employees, an RIL official said on condition of anonymity. Neither the Tata group nor RIL responded to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Larsen and Toubro Ltd said in an emailed response: “We are evaluating all available options to boost our vaccination drive. The company is in constant dialogue with both vaccine manufacturers,” the spokesperson said.

Around 70% of L&T employees in the age group of 45 years and above have taken their first vaccine dose while 20% have taken their second dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP