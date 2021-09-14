Indian food delivery platform Zomato co-founder to exit after 6 years

Indian food delivery platform Zomato Ltd's co-founder and head of supply, Gaurav Gupta will be leaving the firm after six years, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Gupta, who has been instrumental in helping build Zomato's premium membership subscription along with its advertising and sales, was promoted to the position of founder in March 2019.

News website Moneycontrol had first reported.

