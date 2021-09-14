Indian food delivery platform Zomato co-founder to exit after 6 years

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gupta, who has been instrumental in helping build Zomato's premium membership subscription along with its advertising and sales, was promoted to the position of founder in March 2019.
Reuters | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Gaurav Gupta will be leaving the firm after six years, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.(Reuters Photo)

Indian food delivery platform Zomato Ltd's co-founder and head of supply, Gaurav Gupta will be leaving the firm after six years, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

News website Moneycontrol had first reported.

