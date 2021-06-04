Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jun 04, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jun 04, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Jun 04, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Spot gold prices in India( 49230) observed no change since yesterday( 49230), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week ( 48351.4) by 1.82%.

Although the global gold price($1869.3) saw a decline of 0.11%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( 49230).

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.11% to $1869.3 per Troy ounce. This price level is 6.93% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.24% to $27.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.56% to $1154.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48389 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 96.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 49230 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Jun 04, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.2% to 48389 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.66% or about 96.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.34% or 240.1 per kg to the price level of 70621 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 49230) had no change over yesterday ( 49230), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $2.07 to $1869.3 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of 96.8 with value of 48389 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jun 04, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

