Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jun 11, 2021

The spot gold price today( ₹48890) is lower than this week's average of ₹48892.9 by 0.01%. The price was also higher than yesterday's value of ₹48880.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is ₹48890 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.07%. The global spot price is $1899.2.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Jun 11, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.07% to $1899.2 per Troy ounce. This price level is 8.4% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.3% to $28.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.3% to $1157.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹49015 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹53.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48890 .

MCX Gold on Friday, Jun 11, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.11% to ₹49015 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.1% or about ₹53.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.39% or ₹282.0 per kg to the price level of ₹72320 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48890) increased by ₹53.9 from yesterday ( ₹48880), along with global spot prices growth of $1.39 to $1899.2 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹53.9 and value of ₹49015 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jun 11, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹72.9 as compared to previous close of ₹73.1. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.