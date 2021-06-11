Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jun 11, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jun 11, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Jun 11, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Jun 11, 2021

The spot gold price today( 48890) is lower than this week's average of 48892.9 by 0.01%. The price was also higher than yesterday's value of 48880.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is 48890 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.07%. The global spot price is $1899.2.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Jun 11, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.07% to $1899.2 per Troy ounce. This price level is 8.4% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.3% to $28.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.3% to $1157.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 49015 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 53.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48890 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Jun 11, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.11% to 49015 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.1% or about 53.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.39% or 282.0 per kg to the price level of 72320 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48890) increased by 53.9 from yesterday ( 48880), along with global spot prices growth of $1.39 to $1899.2 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 53.9 and value of 49015 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jun 11, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 72.9 as compared to previous close of 73.1. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
TRENDING NEWS

People can’t get enough of this elephant’s stylish walk. Watch viral video

Who crossed the greased pole in the fastest time? Record making video shows

The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP