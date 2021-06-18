Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jun 18, 2021

The spot gold price today( ₹ 48340) is lower than this week's average of ₹48561.4 by 0.46%. The price though was lower than yesterday's value of ₹48350.

The spot gold price in India( ₹48340) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.74% and reached the value of $1785.8.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Jun 18, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1785.8 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.74%. This price level is 2.58% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 1.21% to $26.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 1.37% to $1073.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46921 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹140.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48340 .

MCX Gold on Friday, Jun 18, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.3% to ₹46921 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 3.1% or about ₹140.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.86% or ₹588.6 per kg to the price level of ₹68441 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48340) decreased by ₹140.8 from yesterday ( ₹48350), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $13.06 to $1785.8 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹140.8 and value of ₹46921 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jun 18, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹74.1 as compared to previous close of ₹74.2. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.