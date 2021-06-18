Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jun 18, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jun 18, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Friday, Jun 18, 2021
By HT Analytics
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Friday, Jun 18, 2021

The spot gold price today( 48340) is lower than this week's average of 48561.4 by 0.46%. The price though was lower than yesterday's value of 48350.

The spot gold price in India( 48340) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.74% and reached the value of $1785.8.

Gold and other precious metals on Friday, Jun 18, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1785.8 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.74%. This price level is 2.58% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 1.21% to $26.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 1.37% to $1073.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46921 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 140.8. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48340 . 

MCX Gold on Friday, Jun 18, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.3% to 46921 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 3.1% or about 140.8 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.86% or 588.6 per kg to the price level of 68441 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48340) decreased by 140.8 from yesterday ( 48350), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $13.06 to $1785.8 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 140.8 and value of 46921 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Friday, Jun 18, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 74.1 as compared to previous close of 74.2. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

