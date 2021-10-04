Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Oct 04, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Oct 04, 2021

Published on Oct 04, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Monday, Oct 04, 2021
By HT Analytics

An increase of 0.02% in Gold Price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 46500 from 46490. Today Gold Rate was also higher than the previous week average of 46224.3 by 0.6%.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( 46500) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to the growth Global gold price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Oct 04, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46593 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 79.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46500 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Oct 04, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.17% to 46593 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.65% or about 79.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.3% or 182.7 per kg to the price level of 60900 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46500) increased by 79.2 from yesterday ( 46490), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of 79.2 and value of 46593 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Oct 04, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.2 as compared to previous close of 74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

