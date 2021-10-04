Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Oct 04, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in Gold Price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹46500 from ₹46490. Today Gold Rate was also higher than the previous week average of ₹46224.3 by 0.6%.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( ₹46500) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to the growth Global gold price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Oct 04, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46593 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹79.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹46500 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Oct 04, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.17% to ₹46593 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.65% or about ₹79.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.3% or ₹182.7 per kg to the price level of ₹60900 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹46500) increased by ₹79.2 from yesterday ( ₹46490), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹79.2 and value of ₹46593 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Oct 04, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.2 as compared to previous close of ₹74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.