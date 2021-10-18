Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Oct 18, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here's the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Published on Oct 18, 2021 10:07 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Today Gold Rate in India ( 48070) observed no change since yesterday( 48070), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week ( 47795.7) by 0.57%.

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( 48070).

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Oct 18, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47345 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 241.5. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48070 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Oct 18, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.51% to 47345 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.34% or about 241.5 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.41% or 261.2 per kg to the price level of 63705 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48070) had no change over yesterday ( 48070), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of 241.5 with value of 47345 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Oct 18, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 75.3 as compared to previous close of 75.0. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

Gold Price Silver Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
