Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Sep 27, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Sep 27, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Monday, Sep 27, 2021

Gold Price observed no change since yesterday( 46240) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( 46278.6).

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( 46240).

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Sep 27, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46155 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 161.5. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46240 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Sep 27, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.35% to 46155 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.19% or about 161.5 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.89% or 540.9 per kg to the price level of 60780 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46240) had no change over yesterday ( 46240), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of 161.5 with value of 46155 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Sep 27, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 73.7 as compared to previous close of 73.8. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

