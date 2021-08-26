Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021

Gold Price in India ( 47480) has decreased since yesterday( 47490). Although, it was above the average gold price observed this week ( 47384.3) by 0.2%.

Although global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the Gold Price remained low in the Indian market ( 47480).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

RELATED STORIES

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47105 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 14.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47480 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.03% to 47105 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.87% or about 14.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.25% or 157.9 per kg to the price level of 63150 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47480) decreased by 14.1 from yesterday ( 47490), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of 14.1 and value of 47105 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.2 as compared to previous close of 74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Market opens flat, Sensex down 80 points, Nifty at 16,600

RBI to buy govt bonds worth 25,000 crore under G-SAP 2.0 today

Pension scheme for informal workers hits stagnation point

Google lets users open FDs on GPay
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP