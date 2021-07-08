Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jul 08, 2021

The spot gold price today( ₹ 47980) is higher than this week's average of ₹47568.6 by 0.86%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of ₹47970.

The spot gold prices in India( ₹47980) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1797.2) saw a drop of 0.37%.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jul 08, 2021

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.37% to $1797.2 per Troy ounce. This price level is 3.2% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.93% to $25.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 1.06% to $1077.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47758 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹128.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47980 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jul 08, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.27% to ₹47758 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.4% or about ₹128.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.58% or ₹400.8 per kg to the price level of ₹69104 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47980) increased by ₹128.9 from yesterday ( ₹47970), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $6.7 to $1797.2 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹128.9 and value of ₹47758 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jul 08, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.