Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹48090 from ₹48080. It was also higher than the previous week average of ₹47885.7 by 0.43%.

Although the global gold prices($1826.4) dropped by 0.03%, the spot gold prices in India( ₹48090) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1826.4 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.03%. This price level is 4.75% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 1.94% to $26.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.22% to $1133.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48260 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹9.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48090 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.02% to ₹48260 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.8% or about ₹9.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.1% or ₹69.7 per kg to the price level of ₹69663 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48090) increased by ₹9.7 from yesterday ( ₹48080), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $0.55 to $1826.4 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹9.7 and value of ₹48260 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹74.4 as compared to previous close of ₹74.5. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.