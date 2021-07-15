Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 48090 from 48080. It was also higher than the previous week average of 47885.7 by 0.43%.

Although the global gold prices($1826.4) dropped by 0.03%, the spot gold prices in India( 48090) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1826.4 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.03%. This price level is 4.75% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 1.94% to $26.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.22% to $1133.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48260 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 9.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48090 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.02% to 48260 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.8% or about 9.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.1% or 69.7 per kg to the price level of 69663 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48090) increased by 9.7 from yesterday ( 48080), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $0.55 to $1826.4 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 9.7 and value of 48260 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jul 15, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 74.4 as compared to previous close of 74.5. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

