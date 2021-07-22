Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jul 22, 2021

The spot gold price today( ₹ 48110) is lower than this week's average of ₹48187.1 by 0.16%. The price though was lower than yesterday's value of ₹48120.

The spot gold price in India( ₹48110) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.18% and reached the value of $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jul 22, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47481 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹99.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48110 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jul 22, 2021

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.21% to ₹47481 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.58% or about ₹99.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.22% or ₹147.9 per kg to the price level of ₹67239 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48110) decreased by ₹99.7 from yesterday ( ₹48120), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of ₹99.7 and value of ₹47481 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jul 22, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹74.4 as compared to previous close of ₹74.5. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.