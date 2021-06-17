Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

A decrease of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 48400 from 48410. It was also lower than the previous week average of 48628.6 by 0.47%.

The spot gold price in India( 48400) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.49% and reached the value of $1821.6.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.49% to $1821.6 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.5% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.36% to $27.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.27% to $1125.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47570 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 699.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48400 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 1.47% to 47570 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.1% or about 699.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.5% or 1056.5 per kg to the price level of 70431 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48400) decreased by 699.3 from yesterday ( 48410), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $8.93 to $1821.6 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of 699.3 and value of 47570 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 73.6 as compared to previous close of 73.3. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
