Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

A decrease of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹48400 from ₹48410. It was also lower than the previous week average of ₹48628.6 by 0.47%.

The spot gold price in India( ₹48400) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.49% and reached the value of $1821.6.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.49% to $1821.6 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.5% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.36% to $27.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.27% to $1125.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47570 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹699.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹48400 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 1.47% to ₹47570 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.1% or about ₹699.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.5% or ₹1056.5 per kg to the price level of ₹70431 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹48400) decreased by ₹699.3 from yesterday ( ₹48410), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $8.93 to $1821.6 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of ₹699.3 and value of ₹47570 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹73.6 as compared to previous close of ₹73.3. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.