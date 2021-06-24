Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47160 from ₹47150. Although, It was also lower than the previous week average of ₹47350.0 by 0.4%.

Although the global gold prices($1775.0) dropped by 0.22%, the spot gold prices in India( ₹47160) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.22% to $1775.0 per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.99% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.02% to $25.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.6% to $1084.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46734 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹186.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47160 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.4% to ₹46734 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.18% or about ₹186.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.6% or ₹406.1 per kg to the price level of ₹67678 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47160) increased by ₹186.9 from yesterday ( ₹47150), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $3.95 to $1775.0 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹186.9 and value of ₹46734 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Jun 24, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.2 as compared to previous close of ₹74.1. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.