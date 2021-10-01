Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST

A decrease of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹45710 from ₹45720. It was also lower than the previous week average of ₹45837.1 by 0.28%.

Although global gold prices($1817.4) experienced growth of 0.05%, the spot gold price remained low in Indian market( ₹45710).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.05% to $1817.4 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.28% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.03% to $27.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.25% to $1219.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47491 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹133.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹45710 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST

Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.28% to ₹47491 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.63% or about ₹133.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.09% or ₹775.5 per kg to the price level of ₹71149 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹45710) decreased by ₹133.0 from yesterday ( ₹45720), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $0.95 to $1817.4 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of ₹133.0 and value of ₹47491 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹73.6 as compared to previous close of ₹73.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

A decrease of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹45710 from ₹45720. It was also lower than the previous week average of ₹45837.1 by 0.28%. Although global gold prices($1817.4) experienced growth of 0.05%, the spot gold price remained low in Indian market( ₹45710). Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.05% to $1817.4 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.28% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.03% to $27.0 per Troy ounce. Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.25% to $1219.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47491 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹133.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹45710 . MORE FROM THIS SECTION BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Eid-ul-Fitr Tesla suspends Bitcoin use. Here's how mining cryptocurrency affects the climate Bitcoin falls after Musk halts Tesla purchases with currency Covid-hit stocks surge on hopes inoculation will revive demand MCX Gold on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST Gold prices in India fell today with futures on MCX by 0.28% to ₹47491 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.63% or about ₹133.0 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.09% or ₹775.5 per kg to the price level of ₹71149 per kg. The gold spot price today ( ₹45710) decreased by ₹133.0 from yesterday ( ₹45720), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $0.95 to $1817.4 value today. Following Indian spot price, MCX future price saw a decrease of ₹133.0 and value of ₹47491 as of today. Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, May 13, 2021 10:01:22 IST The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹73.6 as compared to previous close of ₹73.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.