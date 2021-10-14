Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Oct 14, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹47030) has increased since yesterday( ₹46940). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( ₹46910.0) by 0.26%.

The Indian Gold Price Today is ₹47030 which grew by 0.19%; this growth rate was higher than the growth in global Gold Price of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Oct 14, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47855 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹43.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47030 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Oct 14, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.09% to ₹47855 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.42% or about ₹43.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.41% or ₹257.4 per kg to the price level of ₹62787 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47030) increased by ₹43.1 from yesterday ( ₹46940), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹43.1 and value of ₹47855 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Oct 14, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.