Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Sep 02, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Sep 02, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Thursday, Sep 02, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, Sep 02, 2021

Gold Price observed no change since yesterday( 47380) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( 47510.0).

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( 47380).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Sep 02, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

RELATED STORIES

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47120 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 4.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47380 . 

MCX Gold on Thursday, Sep 02, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.01% to 47120 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.14% or about 4.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.04% or 25.6 per kg to the price level of 64022 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47380) had no change over yesterday ( 47380), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of 4.7 with value of 47120 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Sep 02, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

Gold Price Silver Price Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today
