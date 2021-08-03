Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021

Spot gold prices in India( 48380) observed no change since yesterday( 48380), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week ( 48258.6) by 0.25%.

Although the global gold price($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( 48380).

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47919 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 100.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48380 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.21% to 47919 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.08% or about 100.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.5% or 339.0 per kg to the price level of 67796 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48380) had no change over yesterday ( 48380), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of 100.6 with value of 47919 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Aug 03, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

