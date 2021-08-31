Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹47490) has decreased since yesterday( ₹47500). Also, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47518.6) by 0.06%.

Although global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the Gold Price remained low in the Indian market ( ₹47490).

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47298 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹70.9. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47490 .

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.15% to ₹47298 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.4% or about ₹70.9 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.24% or ₹153.7 per kg to the price level of ₹64050 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47490) decreased by ₹70.9 from yesterday ( ₹47500), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹70.9 and value of ₹47298 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹73.2 as compared to previous close of ₹73.3. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.