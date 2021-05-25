Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, May 25, 2021
By HT Analytics
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 10:02 AM IST

Spot gold prices in India( 47000) observed no change since yesterday( 47000), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week ( 46950.0) by 0.11%.

Although the global gold price($1879.3) saw a decline of 0.05%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( 47000).

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1879.3 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.05%. This price level is 7.43% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.44% to $27.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.13% to $1179.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48420 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 92.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47000 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.19% to 48420 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.3% or about 92.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.5% or 357.4 per kg to the price level of 71475 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47000) had no change over yesterday ( 47000), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $0.9 to $1879.3 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of 92.0 with value of 48420 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

