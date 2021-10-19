Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Published on Oct 19, 2021 10:02 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Today Gold Rate in India ( 48070) observed no change since yesterday( 48070), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week ( 47944.3) by 0.26%.

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( 48070).

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47400 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 213.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48070 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.45% to 47400 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.17% or about 213.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.61% or 389.4 per kg to the price level of 63835 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48070) had no change over yesterday ( 48070), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of 213.3 with value of 47400 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 75.0 as compared to previous close of 75.2. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

