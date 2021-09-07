Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here's the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021

Today Gold Rate in India ( 47530) observed no change since yesterday( 47530), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week ( 47390.0) by 0.3%.

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( 47530).

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47417 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 42.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47530 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.09% to 47417 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.25% or about 42.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.19% or 124.2 per kg to the price level of 65352 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47530) had no change over yesterday ( 47530), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of 42.7 with value of 47417 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

