Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹47900 from ₹47890. It was also higher than the previous week average of ₹47844.3 by 0.12%.

Although the gold price in both global($1813.7) as well as Indian market( ₹47900) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.3%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1813.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.3%. This price level is 4.08% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.36% to $26.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.36% to $1113.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47955 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹67.1. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47900 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.14% to ₹47955 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.25% or about ₹67.1 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at ₹69260 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47900) increased by ₹67.1 from yesterday ( ₹47890), along with global spot prices growth of $5.4 to $1813.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹67.1 and value of ₹47955 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.