Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021

A decrease of 0.64% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to ₹46900 from ₹47200. It was also lower than the previous week average of ₹47127.1 by 0.48%.

Global gold prices($1761.2) plummeted which was followed by a fall in spot gold prices in Indian market( ₹46900), but the fall rate in Indian market of 0.64% was higher as compared to the fall in Global gold prices of 0.01%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.01% to $1761.2 per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.22% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.34% to $25.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1072.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹46510 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹74.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹46900 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.16% to ₹46510 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.82% or about ₹74.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.81% or ₹1240.6 per kg to the price level of ₹68540 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹46900) decreased by ₹74.4 from yesterday ( ₹47200), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $0.1 to $1761.2 value today. On the contrary, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹74.4 and value of ₹46510 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹74.2 as compared to previous close of ₹74.3. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.