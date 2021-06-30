Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:02 AM IST

A decrease of 0.64% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to 46900 from 47200. It was also lower than the previous week average of 47127.1 by 0.48%.

Global gold prices($1761.2) plummeted which was followed by a fall in spot gold prices in Indian market( 46900), but the fall rate in Indian market of 0.64% was higher as compared to the fall in Global gold prices of 0.01%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.01% to $1761.2 per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.22% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.34% to $25.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1072.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46510 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 74.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46900 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.16% to 46510 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.82% or about 74.4 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.81% or 1240.6 per kg to the price level of 68540 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46900) decreased by 74.4 from yesterday ( 47200), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $0.1 to $1761.2 value today. On the contrary, MCX future price saw an increase of 74.4 and value of 46510 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 74.2 as compared to previous close of 74.3. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

