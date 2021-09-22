Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Today Gold Rate ( 46340) is lower than this week's average of 46392.9 by 0.11%. The Gold Price was also higher than yesterday's value of 46330.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( 46340) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to the growth Global gold price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021

The global Gold Price continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1816.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.18%. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 46626 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 37.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 46340 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.08% to 46626 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.78% or about 37.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.66% or 402.9 per kg to the price level of 61049 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 46340) increased by 37.3 from yesterday ( 46330), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 37.3 and value of 46626 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

