 India's current account deficit dips to $10.5 billion in October-December: RBI - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

India's current account deficit dips to $10.5 billion in October-December: RBI

PTI |
Mar 26, 2024 07:30 PM IST

Net FDI inflow at USD 8.5 billion during April-December 2023 was lower than USD 21.6 billion during April-December 2022, it said.

India's current account deficit declined to USD 10.5 billion or 1.2 per cent of the GDP in October-December quarter from USD 11.4 billion in the previous three months and USD 16.8 billion a year back, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India

Net FDI inflow at USD 8.5 billion during April-December 2023 was lower than USD 21.6 billion during April-December 2022, it said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

READ | Fiscal deficit at Jan-end touches 63.6 pc of full year target, says govt data

Also, accretion of foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) was at USD 6.0 billion in October-December (third quarter of current financial year that ends on March 31) compared to an accretion of USD 11.1 billion a year ago.

The merchandise trade deficit at USD 71.6 billion was marginally higher than USD 71.3 billion during the third quarter of 2022-23.

Services exports grew by 5.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net services receipts increased both sequentially and from a year ago that helped cushion the current account deficit.

READ | India's June quarter current account deficit narrows to 1.1 per cent: RBI

In the financial account, foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of USD 4.2 billion, more than double of net inflow of USD 2.0 billion in Q3 of 2022-23.

Foreign portfolio investment recorded a net inflow of USD 12.0 billion in the quarter, higher than USD 4.6 billion a year back.

External commercial borrowings to India recorded a net outflow of USD 2.6 billion in October-December as compared to a net outflow of USD 2.5 billion a year ago.

Non-resident deposits recorded a higher net inflow of USD 3.9 billion than USD 2.6 billion a year ago.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / India's current account deficit dips to $10.5 billion in October-December: RBI
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On