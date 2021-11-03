Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / India's largest bank SBI reports record $1 billion quarterly profit
business

India's largest bank SBI reports record $1 billion quarterly profit

SBI shares, which have outperformed the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index so far this year with a near 90% jump, were up 1% after the results.
SBI's net profit rose 66.7% to 76.27 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 45.74 billion rupees a year earlier.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Reuters |

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, reported a record quarterly profit on Wednesday as provisions for bad loans more than halved.

Most large Indian banks have reported higher profits for the September quarter, buoyed by a rebound in credit demand as the economy reopened fully and low interest rates boosted spending on automobiles and homes.

SBI's net profit rose 66.7% to 76.27 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 45.74 billion rupees a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations for a profit of 71.82 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Provisions for bad loans slid 52% to 26.99 billion rupees, while the bank's gross bad loan ratio, a measure of asset quality, slipped to 4.90% from 5.32% a quarter earlier.

SBI shares, which have outperformed the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index so far this year with a near 90% jump, were up 1% after the results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
state bank of india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Diwali 2021: Gold, silver prices fall day before festival

Sigachi Industries IPO closes today. Know how it performed so far since opening

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021

Sensex jumps 282 to 60,311 in opening session; Nifty tops 17,900
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP