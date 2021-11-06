India's pavilion at Dubai Expo hosts 200k visitor in a month

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has hosted more than two hundred thousand visitors in about a month signifying successful promotion of India as an investment destination, the commerce ministry said.

India is participating at the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai running from October 1, 2021 to March 2022. The India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai started on October 1 to showcase a resurgent India’s march to becoming a $5 trillion economy in the post-covid world. The Pavilion which is a technology marvel captures the vibrant Indian culture and its past but also the capabilities and opportunities that it presents as a global economic hub to the domestic as well as the foreign investors.

“The India Pavilion has hosted over 200,000 visitors as on 3rd November with various sector- and state-specific sessions to discuss India’s growth road map,” the ministry a statement on Friday.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the pavilion on October 1.

Aman Puri, consul general of India in Dubai and deputy commissioner general for India at the Expo, said, “The October month was a huge success for the India Pavilion. We saw a strong visitor turnout and expect this momentum to continue in the coming months.

He added: “While the India Pavilion will showcase more business opportunities for collaboration and investment, the popularity of India’s festivals, food, and cultural performances, have been crucial aspects in attracting visitors from across the globe.”

The ministry of new and renewable energy said it conducted various sessions that highlighted India’s renewable energy goals and climate action plan to the world. The Pavilion celebrated climate and biodiversity week from October 3-9 during which Union power minister RK Singh addressed a virtual session.

This was followed by weeks dedicated to space and urban and rural development weeks. The discussions in each of these special events was centered around the future of the sectors, and the role of government regulations and incentives, a statement by the ministry said.

Besides sector-specific weeks, the India Pavilion also hosted weeks for Gujarat, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Gujarat’s chief minister Bhupendra Patel virtually showcased the state’s vibrant pharma sector, along with its plan for sustainable development. The Karnataka week -- attented by state minister for large and medium industries Murugesh Nirani, and higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan -- led to a partnership announcement between the state and Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), which plans to invest $500 million in India in the next three years across sectors. A series of events showcasing opportunities in Ladakh focussed on areas such as sustainable infrastructure, connectivity, food processing and tourism.

October at the India Pavilion also witnessed an array of cultural activities during Dusshera and the Navratri celebrations, including folk dances, music, and storytelling. And the ongoing Diwali celebrations comprise of colourful installations including an LED rangoli, a virtual display of firecrackers, and performances by artists such as Salim-Sulaiman, Dhruv, and Rooh.