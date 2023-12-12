India's richest woman Savitri Jindal overtakes Azim Premji following Wipro share price erosion: Report

India's richest woman Savitri Jindal has overtaken Wipro's Azim Premji in net worth, to become the fifth richest person in the country. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Jindal has a current total net worth of nearly $25 billion. On the other hand, Premji has a total net worth of $24 billion. In world rankings, Jindal is at the 61st position while Premji ranks 66th among billionaires.

Jindal Group's Savitri Jindal (File photo)

Just two years ago, Premji was the third richest person in the country after Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. But over the last two years, a 42% drop in Wipro’s share has eroded his net worth.

On the other hand, chairperson emeritus of JSW Steel, Jindal's net worth has risen by 87% over the last two years. She has investments in various sectors including power, cement, and infrastructure. JSW Steel has contributed almost 30% to her fortune. Other major additions to her net worth have come from JSW Infrastructure, Jindal Steel & Power and JSW Energy.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India, with a total net worth of $92.3 billion. In world ranking, Ambani is at the 13th position. In the billionaires list, Gautam Adani ranks as the second richest person in India, having a total net worth of $85.3billion. Notably, Adani is at the 14th position in world ranking.

Shapoor Mistry of Tata Group is the third richest Indian, with a net worth of $33.8 billion. Mistry is followed by the founder of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar who ranks at the fourth position among richest in India, with a net worth of $31.6 billion. In world ranking, Mistry is at the 40th position while Nadar holds the 45th rank currently in terms of total net worth.

Notably, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a total net worth of $223 billion.

