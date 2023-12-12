close_game
Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP's pick for Rajasthan chief minister? Check wealth, education details

Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP's pick for Rajasthan chief minister? Check wealth, education details

ByHT News Desk
Dec 12, 2023 04:34 PM IST

Bajan Lal Sharma is a first-time Rajasthan MLA. He won the Rajasthan Assembly elections by a margin of over 48000 votes.

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday selected Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new chief minister of Rajasthan. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who was among the frontrunners for the post, reportedly proposed Sharma's name in the meeting of BJP's legislature party. The Bharatiya Janata Party has named Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as Sharma's deputy chief ministers. BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani will be the new Rajasthan Assembly Speaker.

Bhajan Lal Sharma is the Rajasthan chief minister-elect.
Bhajan Lal Sharma is the Rajasthan chief minister-elect. (Right)

Who is Bhajan Lal Sharma?

Bhajan Lal Sharma is the first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency. He is considered close to the party's ideological mentor RSS and its chief JP Nadda.

Bhajan Lal Sharma is the current MLA from Sanganer Assembly constituency. He is the first-time MLA. However, he has been an important part of the BJP's organisational structure in Rajasthan.

He has served as the general secretary for the Bharatiya Janata Party four times.In the recent 2023 Rajasthan assembly elections, he defeated the Indian National Congress candidate Pushpendra Bhardwaj with a margin of over 48000 votes.

According to his election affidavit, his father's name is Kishan Swaroop Sharma. He is 56 years of age.

He is a voter in Rajasthan's Bharatpur constituency.

His election affidavit accessed by MyNeta lists his professional income sources as: Proprietor, Shri Krishna Kanhaiya & Company and Salary in Railway Ministry of Government of India, Rent, Bank Interest.

His total assets amount to 1,46,56,666, whereas his liabilities amount to 35 lakh.

He completed his MA (politics) from Rajasthan University, Jaipur, in 1993.

