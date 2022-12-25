Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India's solar energy capacity rose 91% in 3 years: Govt

Published on Dec 25, 2022 10:11 PM IST

The cumulative solar energy capacity at the end of 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 was at 34,627, 40,085, and 53,996 mega watts, respectively.

The long-term financial sustainability of solar energy manufacturing sector is critical for rapid and cost-effective clean energy transitions (Hindustan Times)
ANI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Solar energy capacity in India has increased from 28,180 megawatts in March 2019 to 53,996 megawatts at the end of 2021-22, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Power RK Singh informed Parliament earlier this week. Accordingly, in the past three years, the solar capacity in the country increased by about 91 percent.

Further, in reply to a question whether the government has set any target to increase the solar capacity across the country, the minister replied: "The Government has set a target of achieving 500 GW of installed capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030, in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's announcement at CoP-26."

solar energy winter session parliament
