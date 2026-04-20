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India’s truckers brace for first diesel price hike in four years

Truck drivers already report widespread informal rationing that forces them to stop more frequently to fill their tanks, delaying deliveries.

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 02:49 pm IST
Bloomberg |
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Operators of truck fleets across India are bracing for fuel rationing and the first significant increase in diesel prices in years, a move that would end a period of relative stability that has continued even into a war in the Persian Gulf.

Diesel is the lifeblood of the Indian economy as trucks account for nearly 70% of the freight movement in the country.(HT)

The world’s third-largest oil importer is among the countries most exposed to the trade upheaval in West Asia as the conflict extends into an eighth week—but it has not faced the widespread price hikes at the pump seen elsewhere, as the government shields consumers and state-run refiners absorb losses.

That may be about to change, once key regional elections wrap up next week, as pressure increases and the war drags on. A hike by those government-owned refiners would add to inflationary pressures weighing on the economy. Truck drivers already report widespread informal rationing that forces them to stop more frequently to fill their tanks, delaying deliveries.

“We are going to see an increase in diesel prices after the elections,” said Shailendra Gupta, an executive member at All India Motor Transport Congress, a truckers’ lobby group. “Already nearly 10% of the fleet is idle, if the fuel prices are increased that number could go up to 30%.”

The government has urged citizens to avoid panic buying fuel and said on Sunday that retail outlets were operating normally. There was no increase in regular retail prices for petrol or diesel, it added. India has already reduced local taxes on petrol and diesel and raised export levies in order to protect consumers.

Standard Chartered Plc economists led by Anubhuti Sahay said in a report last Friday that if crude averages $95 a barrel in this fiscal year, the government would be forced to raise pump prices by 8-15 per litre for petrol and diesel, along with higher cooking gas prices. Even if crude averages $85-$90 a barrel, retail fuel prices may still need to rise by 3-7 per litre, they said.

Brent crude was trading around $96 a barrel on Monday. India’s last widespread pump price increase was in 2022.

 
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