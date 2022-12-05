Home / Business / Indices close on mixed note as Sensex falls to 62,835, Nifty in green at 18,701

Indices close on mixed note as Sensex falls to 62,835, Nifty in green at 18,701

Published on Dec 05, 2022 03:39 PM IST



Representative Photo
PTI |

Equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Monday, with the BSE Sensex falling nearly 34 points, recording its second day of decline after an eight-day rally.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 33.9 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 62,834.60. During the day, it fell 360.62 points or 0.57 per cent to 62,507.88.

The broader NSE Nifty eked out marginal gains and ended 4.95 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 18,701.05.

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Tata Steel, NTPC, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher, while Seoul ended lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended on a mixed note on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.73 per cent higher at USD 87.05 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth 214.76 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

