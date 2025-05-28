IndiGo appoints Vikram Singh Mehta as Chairman

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as the new Chairman, succeeding Venkataramani Sumantran. The logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on a passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018.(Reuters)

Mehta has been a Member of the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) since May 2022.

In a release, IndiGo said Mehta succeeds Sumantran, who stepped down from the post after the completion of his five-year term as a board member.

Sumantran was appointed as the Chairman in May 2022 and, post-COVID, navigated the Board during IndiGo’s strong recovery and incredible growth over the past three years, the release said.

Mehta, who was an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, has served as Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India and as CEO of Shell Markets and Shell Chemicals, Egypt, among other roles. He has also served on the boards of various companies.

A Mathematics graduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, Mehta also holds master's degrees in Politics and Economics from Oxford University and in Energy Economics from Tufts University.

Apart from Mehta, there are six members on the company's board, including co-founder Rahul Bhatia, as per information available on the IndiGo website.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, IndiGo promoter and co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and his family trust reduced their holdings by divesting a 5.72 per cent stake in the airline for ₹11,564 crore through open market transactions.