Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigns from board, plans to cut stake
business

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigns from board, plans to cut stake

Earlier this month, Rahul Bhatia, the billionaire co-founder of IndiGo, took on a newly-created executive position of managing director at the company.
Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo airlines. (Photo: HT)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 05:32 PM IST
Bloomberg |

IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company’s board and plans to pare his stake over five years, according to a statement by the airline on Friday.

Earlier this month, Rahul Bhatia, the billionaire co-founder of IndiGo, took on a newly-created executive position of managing director at the company. 

Gangwal had accused Bhatia of corporate governance lapses. The founders were embroiled in a bitter public dispute over a 2015 shareholder agreement that Gangwal said gave Bhatia control over IndiGo despite the similar size of their stakes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indigo airlines indigo rakesh gangwal rahul bhatia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP