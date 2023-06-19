IndiGO's Airbus order: These are other mega commercial aviation deals

Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday said that it will buy 500 A320 planes from French manufacturer Airbus. This multi-billion dollar purchase is the largest ever in the history of commercial aviation. The airline said that the A320NEO Family aircraft will allow it to maintain its ‘strong focus’ on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency. An American Airlines flight approaches for landing.(REUTERS)

"This is just the beginning, there's more going forward. With the growth of India (and) the growth of the Indian aviation market ... this is the right time for us to place this order," Chief Executive Pieter Elbers said addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, here's a look at the largest plane orders in commercial aviation history until Monday’s deal for 500 aircraft by IndiGo are:

1. IndiGo's order for 430 Airbus A320neo aircraft in 2011, valued at $49.5 billion at list prices.

2. American Airlines' order for 460 narrow-body aircraft split between Boeing and Airbus in 2011, which was valued at $38 billion at list prices.

3. Lion Air's order for 230 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in 2011, valued at $22.4 billion at list prices.

4. Emirates' order for 200 Boeing 777X aircraft in 2013, valued at $76 billion at list prices.

5. IndiGo's order for 300 A320neo aircraft in 2015, valued at $33 billion at list prices.

It's worth noting that list prices are often much higher than the actual prices paid by airlines, as they typically negotiate substantial discounts based on the size of their orders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON