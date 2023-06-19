Home / Business / IndiGo makes record order for 500 Airbus A320 planes

IndiGo makes record order for 500 Airbus A320 planes

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2023 08:02 PM IST

The deal is the largest ever civil aviation order and a "historic" step for both companies.

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo said Monday it had ordered a record 500 A320 airliners from European manufacturer Airbus at the Paris Air Show.

Indigo
Indigo

With a list price of $55 billion -- although the closely-held actual sale prices are usually lower -- the deal is the largest ever civil aviation order and a "historic" step for both companies, IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
indigo
indigo
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out