Infosys fires 600 freshers who failed internal tests: Report

Hundreds of recent graduates working with Infosys have been terminated by the company after failing to clear its internal assessment tests for freshers, Business Today has reported, adding that as many as 600 such employees have been let go in recent months after failing the tests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of these 600 freshers, as many as 208 were sacked two weeks ago in the latest round of the exercise, the report added.

Failing the internal assessment, however, did not result in termination for those who joined the Bengaluru-based IT giant before July last year, it further said, quoting employees who were laid off after failing the tests.

“I began working at Infosys in August 2022 and was given training for the SAP ABAP stream. Out of 150 in my team, only 60 passed the exam; rest all of us were sacked two weeks ago. From those who joined in July, 85 were terminated out of total 150,” the report quoted a fresher as saying.

A company representative, on the other hand, countered this claim, telling Business Today failing the internal tests has always led to job cuts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The alleged layoffs at Infosys come just days after fellow IT major Wipro reportedly carried out a similar drive, resulting in around 450 entry-level staffers losing their jobs. These also come at a time when hundreds of fresh graduates are awaiting their onboarding by the Narayana Murthy co-founded firm, despite receiving offer letters months ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail