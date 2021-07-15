Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Infosys logs Q1 profit at 5,195 crore, raises revenue forecast for FY22
business

Infosys logs Q1 profit at 5,195 crore, raises revenue forecast for FY22

India’s second-largest software services company now expects revenue to rise 14-16% in constant-currency terms from the 12-14% it forecast three months ago.
By Ayushman Baruah, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Profit rose 22.7% in the three months ended June 30 to 5,195 crore from a year ago.(REUTERS)

Infosys Ltd on Wednesday raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday as clients continued to spend heavily to digitize their processes to save costs and reach new customers, spurred by the pandemic.

India’s second-largest software services company now expects revenue to rise 14-16% in constant-currency terms from the 12-14% it forecast three months ago.

The widespread disruptions caused by the pandemic have forced companies to accelerate their digital transformation. Changes in behaviour that would have taken years to unfold have happened within months. Some of these new habits picked up during the pandemic, such as online shopping and remote working, are likely to be sticky, forcing companies to adapt quickly.

The upgrade in sales forecast followed robust fiscal first-quarter earnings. Profit rose 22.7% in the three months ended June 30 to 5,195 crore from a year ago. Revenue grew 16.9% in constant currency to 27,896 crore. That compares with Bloomberg earnings and revenue estimates of 5,358.8 crore and 27,634.5 crore, respectively.

“This is the fastest growth we have seen in 10 years. We continue to gain significant market share, which is essentially organic growth, especially in the area of digital transformation. This is a clear reflection of Infosys’s resilience and client relevance,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive and managing director of Infosys.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
infosys infosys q1 profit
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP