 Infosys loses 1,908 employees in Q1FY25: What CEO Salil Parekh said - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Infosys loses 1,908 employees in Q1FY25: What CEO Salil Parekh said

Reuters |
Jul 18, 2024 07:34 PM IST

Salil Parekh said, "Large deals in the quarter also gave us more visibility of what we are seeing for the full year."

Infosys topped quarterly results estimates on Thursday as a recovery in demand from clients in its mainstay financial services business helped, prompting India's second-largest IT services firm to raise its yearly revenue forecast.

Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys, gestures while addressing a press conference held to announce the company's first quarter results in Bengaluru.(AFP)
Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director of Infosys, gestures while addressing a press conference held to announce the company's first quarter results in Bengaluru.(AFP)

"We had a very strong first quarter that is specifically focussed on volumes of financial services in the US," Chief Executive Salil Parekh said at a post-earnings conference.

"Large deals in the quarter also gave us more visibility of what we are seeing for the full year."

Infosys expects revenue growth of 3%-4% in the fiscal year 2025, up from its prior view of 1%-3%.

The company joined industry leader Tata Consultancy Services and smaller rival HCLTech in reporting a strong quarter, raising hopes for the $254 billion sector which has been struggling with sluggish demand post a pandemic-induced boom.

"There is a recovery at play after five to six quarters of depressed spending," Investec analyst Nitin Padmanabhan told Reuters.

Consolidated revenue in the first quarter rose 3.6% to 393.15 billion rupees ($4.70 billion), beating the analysts' average estimate of 389.15 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Its banking and financial services posted a revenue rise of 0.3% after falling for four straight quarters.

IT clients had cut their spending on non-essential projects in recent quarters amid economic uncertainty and higher interest rates. Analysts expect that to change after the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates and that nation's election outcome is out.

Net profit at Infosys rose 7.1% to 63.68 billion rupees in the quarter ended June, beating the analysts' average estimate of 62.53 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Operating margin rose 30 basis points year-on-year to 21.1% on better pricing.

Large order bookings - or contract wins above $50 million - came in at $4.1 billion for the quarter, against $4.5 billion in the fourth quarter and $2.3 billion a year ago.

The company also said it plans to hire 15,000-20,000 fresh graduates in the current fiscal year.

 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Catch every big news on Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Infosys loses 1,908 employees in Q1FY25: What CEO Salil Parekh said
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On