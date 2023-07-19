Infosys to announce Q1 earnings results for FY24 tomorrow. Where to track, what to expect?

On Thursday, Infosys will announce its earnings results for the first quarter (Q1) ended June 30 for the financial year (FY) 2023-24. The earnings declaration will be followed by a press conference and an earnings call.

Time

Representational Image (REUTERS)

The result announcement will be made at around 3:45pm, according to a company release. The press conference is scheduled for 4:30pm, and the earnings call, 6pm.

Where to track?

The Bengaluru-based software giant will issue a press statement (newsroom link here) detailing the results, while the figures will be available here as well. Information can be accessed from its Twitter handle too.

Expectations

A CNBC TV18 poll expects Infosys' revenue to be at 4591.5 (in million dollars) and 37,716 (crore; in Rs), an increase of 0.8% and 0.7% respectively from the previous March quarter. Also, the company is expected to make a net profit of ₹6193.5 crore, 1.1% higher than that from the preceding quarter.

What were the results for Q1FY23?

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of the previous financial year (FY 2022-23), Infosys made a consolidated net profit of ₹ ₹5360 crore, up 3.2% from ₹5195 crore from the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue, on the other hand, grew 23.6% to ₹34,470 crore from ₹27,896 crore.

